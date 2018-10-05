Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;85;76;A t-storm in spots;85;76;WSW;8;80%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;97;79;Mostly sunny, warm;99;83;NE;6;45%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;Partly sunny;86;58;NNW;4;20%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;74;59;Sunny and pleasant;74;62;ESE;6;65%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;68;49;A p.m. t-storm;68;49;N;7;80%;66%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;55;39;Mostly cloudy;55;43;ENE;3;78%;65%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;92;59;Downpours;63;50;NW;8;73%;94%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;73;44;Partly sunny, warm;71;44;WNW;11;31%;50%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;74;58;Clearing;79;65;ESE;6;58%;44%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;74;62;Periods of sun, nice;74;57;N;11;54%;7%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;65;53;Nice with some sun;67;53;NE;8;65%;32%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;101;71;Partly sunny, warm;99;66;WNW;9;25%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;S;4;82%;82%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;79;69;A t-storm in spots;82;68;ESE;8;73%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;Downpours;88;76;SSW;5;82%;100%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;76;61;Partly sunny;74;62;SW;9;75%;62%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;57;Sunshine, but cool;66;46;NW;13;19%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;71;51;Periods of sun, nice;77;56;SE;11;46%;7%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;48;Sunny and warm;74;53;S;9;64%;12%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;61;47;A p.m. shower or two;65;47;SE;5;75%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;63;Becoming cloudy;85;61;E;8;66%;61%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine;66;45;Partly sunny;70;54;SE;12;56%;40%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and nice;71;52;A p.m. t-storm;70;50;NNE;8;68%;66%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;69;45;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;SE;6;60%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny;66;41;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;SSE;7;53%;31%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and some clouds;63;50;Plenty of sun;69;56;NNE;9;64%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;89;67;Showers around;88;65;WNW;4;36%;68%;12

Busan, South Korea;Humid with rain;75;70;Rain and wind;75;58;NW;42;80%;73%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;95;72;Some sun, less humid;93;72;N;9;41%;6%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;84;59;Sun and some clouds;81;60;SE;15;62%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;81;67;NNE;4;68%;80%;9

Chennai, India;Morning t-storms;85;79;Showers around;90;77;ESE;9;72%;86%;4

Chicago, United States;A shower or t-storm;66;64;Showers and t-storms;73;60;NNE;9;91%;88%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;SSW;7;80%;86%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;60;48;Sun and clouds;60;46;S;4;85%;73%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;88;79;Clouds and sun;88;80;SW;6;78%;10%;10

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSE;9;71%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;86;70;Mostly sunny;90;71;SE;9;64%;55%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;97;72;Hazy sunshine;94;69;NW;5;51%;0%;6

Denver, United States;An afternoon shower;70;40;Cloudy and cooler;59;40;SSE;7;64%;36%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;92;76;Hazy sun;93;75;ENE;4;63%;6%;8

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;100;72;Sunny and nice;93;71;SE;8;53%;2%;13

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;52;42;Sun and some clouds;53;37;WNW;12;69%;29%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;82;52;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;NNE;6;24%;8%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;75;69;Partly sunny, humid;76;69;WSW;11;80%;8%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;89;73;Sunshine;90;73;SE;4;58%;35%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;80;50;Sunny and pleasant;82;49;E;8;31%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;12;62%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;53;43;Partly sunny;52;41;W;14;76%;29%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;89;73;N;4;85%;87%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;86;71;Sunny and nice;87;73;E;7;46%;10%;8

Honolulu, United States;Rather cloudy;88;76;An afternoon shower;86;77;ENE;7;68%;69%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;90;70;Sunny and nice;89;71;ESE;7;52%;10%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;85;65;Hazy sunshine;89;65;N;8;41%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;71;59;Sunny and pleasant;71;59;ENE;10;59%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;94;76;Partly sunny;94;75;E;8;54%;36%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;83;Sunny and very warm;97;83;N;9;55%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;81;52;NNW;5;24%;2%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;77;48;Sunny and beautiful;80;46;NNW;5;21%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;100;76;Hot with hazy sun;100;78;NW;5;32%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;77;58;A t-storm in spots;78;56;SSE;6;65%;45%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;105;82;Sunny and very warm;105;80;N;10;19%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;64;45;S;9;59%;1%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Heavy thunderstorms;81;76;Thunderstorms;85;77;E;9;81%;85%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;92;74;A t-storm around;87;74;S;6;66%;83%;8

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;94;77;Hot with hazy sun;97;76;NNW;5;58%;7%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;An afternoon shower;92;75;ENE;4;70%;60%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;33;A t-storm in spots;57;36;NNE;8;57%;73%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;84;76;WSW;7;79%;58%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;67;61;Clouds to sun;69;62;SSW;6;74%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;84;59;Mostly sunny;82;58;N;6;49%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;69;53;Rain, breezy, cooler;56;44;N;15;91%;78%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;78;61;Mostly sunny;76;61;SSE;5;63%;7%;5

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;84;74;Decreasing clouds;84;74;SW;7;69%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;Partly sunny, warm;83;54;NW;4;37%;2%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;81;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;79;WSW;19;81%;99%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;96;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;77;WNW;5;64%;76%;10

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;75;Clouds and sun;90;77;E;5;63%;32%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;69;46;Mostly cloudy;72;52;NE;7;52%;3%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;ESE;4;55%;80%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;88;79;A shower or t-storm;87;79;E;12;65%;63%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;56;44;Sunshine, pleasant;61;45;SSW;9;70%;3%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;More sun than clouds;84;77;Mostly sunny, nice;84;77;SSW;12;68%;29%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with some sun;58;44;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;NNE;8;65%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;51;37;Occasional rain;56;45;WSW;3;71%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;46;39;Cloudy, not as cool;57;45;WSW;11;73%;36%;1

Mumbai, India;Turning cloudy, hot;95;83;Warm with some sun;96;84;N;6;58%;7%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;82;57;Partly sunny;83;58;NE;8;52%;32%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;65;57;Mostly cloudy;67;62;S;7;72%;12%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sunshine;89;66;Clouds and sun;88;64;WNW;6;37%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;61;40;Sunny, nice and warm;63;41;SE;6;55%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;81;72;A t-storm in spots;85;69;SW;13;64%;65%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;54;37;Cloudy;53;36;N;4;59%;36%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;52;35;Periods of rain;53;42;WNW;8;80%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Lots of sun, nice;84;77;Clouds and sun, nice;84;77;SE;11;73%;33%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;SSE;10;72%;34%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;94;75;Partly sunny;93;75;ENE;8;65%;18%;11

Paris, France;Sunny and warm;77;53;A p.m. t-storm;73;52;SSW;14;57%;84%;3

Perth, Australia;Some sun;72;56;Partly sunny;69;55;SE;9;68%;2%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;SSE;5;75%;82%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;85;71;Partly sunny;89;71;SE;14;56%;0%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;85;73;Thunderstorms;87;73;ESE;5;74%;84%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and nice;67;38;Sunshine and nice;70;50;SE;4;62%;27%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Overcast;79;59;Not as warm;69;47;NW;7;64%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;68;55;Cloudy with showers;67;55;NNE;10;61%;93%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;92;66;Cloudy;83;63;WNW;7;45%;14%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;Sunshine, pleasant;85;76;SE;8;61%;64%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;28;Snow and rain;42;38;SW;27;68%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;59;52;A passing shower;63;45;SSW;9;74%;59%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;73;66;A touch of rain;74;67;E;8;71%;87%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;Sunny and very warm;101;74;SSE;5;12%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;76;61;Showers and t-storms;72;60;SSE;8;82%;87%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;53;45;Decreasing clouds;54;45;WSW;11;75%;32%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;59;Mostly sunny;70;59;NW;9;68%;7%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;69;60;Warmer with some sun;75;59;S;6;74%;43%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;86;76;Heavy showers;85;75;S;9;79%;88%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;66;Showers and t-storms;73;65;SSE;4;98%;87%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;Sunny and nice;80;50;ENE;9;18%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;77;49;Mostly sunny;80;51;WSW;4;44%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;82;73;Thunderstorms;79;72;NNE;5;89%;88%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;86;49;Mostly sunny;79;49;NNW;6;54%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;55;47;Clouds and sun;61;47;ESE;6;70%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, becoming heavy;71;62;Rain, heavy at times;69;52;NNW;25;76%;87%;1

Shanghai, China;Showers around;72;66;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;NNW;13;53%;1%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;93;81;A morning t-storm;91;81;ENE;6;69%;69%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;70;42;Mostly sunny, nice;70;43;SE;7;56%;7%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;87;77;A passing shower;87;76;ESE;10;73%;82%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun;61;43;Cloudy;53;42;WNW;7;67%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;63;59;A couple of showers;65;60;SSW;22;68%;84%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer with clearing;84;72;Increasing clouds;85;74;E;10;65%;81%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;56;47;Periods of sun;55;43;W;14;74%;62%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;82;60;Mostly sunny;83;50;SE;6;28%;40%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and cooler;66;45;Mostly sunny;64;47;ENE;9;40%;7%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;84;65;Not as warm;76;58;SE;6;30%;84%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;85;70;Partly sunny;86;71;NNE;7;59%;27%;6

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;86;60;Showers and t-storms;86;63;E;5;50%;84%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;73;67;Humid and warmer;83;75;SSW;11;84%;42%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;54;50;A strong t-storm;71;53;N;9;86%;66%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;83;68;Sunny and nice;83;69;SE;5;57%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;76;60;Sunny and nice;81;62;SW;6;57%;3%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of a.m. snow;37;24;A bit of a.m. snow;38;26;NW;15;56%;89%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;55;42;Partly sunny;60;45;ESE;4;61%;8%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine;70;48;Partly sunny, warm;75;56;SSE;11;54%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;90;69;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;N;4;57%;24%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;58;44;Mostly sunny, nice;63;44;S;10;71%;2%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Pleasant and warmer;64;42;Sunny and mild;69;50;S;7;61%;25%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;57;51;Decreasing clouds;62;51;N;9;67%;23%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;92;76;An afternoon shower;92;76;SSW;5;77%;80%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, not as warm;74;38;Brilliant sunshine;68;45;NE;3;32%;6%;5

