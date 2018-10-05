NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Spartak Trnava to play a Europa League game in an empty stadium because of racist chants by fans.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel also fined the Slovakian club 60,000 euros ($69,000) for the "racist behavior" of its supporters during a 1-0 win over Anderlecht last month.

The Antona Malatinskeho Stadium will be closed when Spartak hosts Dinamo Zagreb on Oct. 25.

UEFA also fined Spartak a further 22,000 euros ($25,300) for a stadium security issue and "improper conduct" with five players being shown yellow cards.

