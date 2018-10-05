KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A former Rwandan presidential challenger has been freed on bail after more than a year behind bars.

A high court on Friday ordered the release of Diane Rwigara and her mother, Adeline Rwigara, with the condition that they stay in the capital, Kigali. It disagreed with the prosecution's argument that they might flee.

Diane Rwigara is charged with insurrection and forgery. She in turn has accused President Paul Kagame of stifling dissent after she was barred from running against him last year.

"It's a great day for us and we are looking forward for a fair trial ahead," Diane's sister, Anne, told The Associated Press. Diane Rwigara goes back to court on Nov. 7.

She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of inciting insurrection.