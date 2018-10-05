TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers say a system of layered screens will be used to keep bacteria levels within "agreed limits" for triathlon and marathon swimming in heavily trafficked Tokyo Bay.

Organizers acknowledged a year ago that levels of E. Coli were up to 20 times above acceptable levels set by international sports federations, and fecal coliform bacteria were seven times over the limit.

Organizing committee official Hidemasa Nakamura says a triple-screen system tested this year "was proven to be effective in controlling E. Coli and other bacteria."

The Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 were plagued with severe water pollution, from rowing events to open-water swimming to sailing.

Tokyo's challenge for the 2020 Games seems smaller. A core problem in both places stems from holding outdoor water events in the heart of the city rather in cleaner waters away from the urban area.

