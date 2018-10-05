  1. Home
  2. World

Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation

By  Associated Press
2018/10/05 19:17
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo drives his car as he leaves after completing a training session at the Juventus center in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Oct. 4,

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo drives his car as he leaves after completing a training session at the Juventus center in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Oct. 4,

In this June 2009 photo made available to the Associated Press on Friday Oct. 5, 2018, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured with Kathryn Mayorga

In this June 2009 photo made available to the Associated Press on Friday Oct. 5, 2018, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured with Kathryn Mayorga

In this June 2009 photo made available to the Associated Press on Friday Oct. 5, 2018, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured with Kathryn Mayorga

In this June 2009 photo made available to the Associated Press on Friday Oct. 5, 2018, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured with Kathryn Mayorga

In this June 2009 photo made available to the Associated Press on Friday Oct. 5, 2018, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured with Kathryn Mayorga,

In this June 2009 photo made available to the Associated Press on Friday Oct. 5, 2018, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured with Kathryn Mayorga,

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play in Saturday's Italian league match at Udinese despite a rape allegation against him in the United States.

Allegri says Ronaldo "is doing well" and that he is "ready to return to action."

A lawsuit was filed last week in Nevada by Kathryn Mayorga, who says she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have also re-opened an investigation. Ronaldo has denied the accusation.

Allegri says "it's a delicate moment but he has large shoulders. I see him calm in training."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports