SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Koreas have held a high-level meeting in North Korea's capital to discuss the implementation of agreements from a summit last month between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Seoul says the meeting in Pyongyang on Friday involved South Korea Unification Minster Cho Myoung-gyon and senior North Korean official Ri Son Gwon. Details of the discussions weren't immediately available.

The South Korean delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday for peace talks and to celebrate the anniversary of a 2007 summit between the Koreas.

The meeting comes as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepares to make his fourth visit to Pyongyang on Sunday with the aim of setting up a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.