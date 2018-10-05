  1. Home
  2. Culture

Tainan Art Museum to open to the public in December, establish Taiwan’s first painting restoration facilities

The museum’s two viewing halls will open to the public on Dec. 15

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/05 18:03
Hall 1 of Tainan Art Museum

Hall 1 of Tainan Art Museum (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Tainan Art Museum (台南市美術館) announced that the first two halls of the museum will open their doors for the first time on Dec. 15, reported CNA.

In adding to the good news, the museum outlined plans to set up Taiwan’s first art research center, which will include Taiwan’s first facilities to restore paintings,

The Tainan Art Museum is the first museum set up by an independent administrative institution, and will focus on collecting and preserving art largely by modern artists from Tainan, according to the official website.

The new museum will include galleries set across two halls, a multi-function theater, exclusive gallery for special artists, and restoration facilities.

Pan Kai (潘襎), head of the museum told CNA that Halls 1 and 2 will open to the public on Dec. 15, with some exhibitions expected to have a soft opening on Oct. 17.

Hall 1 was previously the Tainan City Police Station, while Hall 2 is a new building in the avant-garde style, according to CNA.

The old Tainan City Police Station was built in 1930-31, and is the earliest existing police station in Taiwan. The building was designated a monument in 1998, and police activities exited the building after a changes to local governance structures in 2010.


Artist render of Tainan Art Museum. (Image from Tainan Art Museum)
Tainan Art Museum
Taiwan artists
Taiwan culture
Tainan City

RELATED ARTICLES

Shu Lea Cheang to represent Taiwan at 2019 Venice Biennale
Shu Lea Cheang to represent Taiwan at 2019 Venice Biennale
2018/07/13 11:42
4 Taiwanese artists to perform at Malaysia’s first open air Chinese music festival  
4 Taiwanese artists to perform at Malaysia’s first open air Chinese music festival  
2018/07/07 15:47
French vlogger says Taiwan has more of a future than S. Korea
French vlogger says Taiwan has more of a future than S. Korea
2018/07/05 16:10
Agriculture official urges consumers to seize fading chance to savor pineapples from southern Taiwan  
Agriculture official urges consumers to seize fading chance to savor pineapples from southern Taiwan  
2018/05/21 16:20
Taiwan celebrates Cinco de Mayo this week
Taiwan celebrates Cinco de Mayo this week
2018/05/03 15:56