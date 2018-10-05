TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Tainan Art Museum (台南市美術館) announced that the first two halls of the museum will open their doors for the first time on Dec. 15, reported CNA.

In adding to the good news, the museum outlined plans to set up Taiwan’s first art research center, which will include Taiwan’s first facilities to restore paintings,

The Tainan Art Museum is the first museum set up by an independent administrative institution, and will focus on collecting and preserving art largely by modern artists from Tainan, according to the official website.

The new museum will include galleries set across two halls, a multi-function theater, exclusive gallery for special artists, and restoration facilities.

Pan Kai (潘襎), head of the museum told CNA that Halls 1 and 2 will open to the public on Dec. 15, with some exhibitions expected to have a soft opening on Oct. 17.

Hall 1 was previously the Tainan City Police Station, while Hall 2 is a new building in the avant-garde style, according to CNA.

The old Tainan City Police Station was built in 1930-31, and is the earliest existing police station in Taiwan. The building was designated a monument in 1998, and police activities exited the building after a changes to local governance structures in 2010.



Artist render of Tainan Art Museum. (Image from Tainan Art Museum)