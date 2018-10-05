PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of Muslim survivors in the Indonesian city of Palu have gathered at shattered mosques for Friday prayers, seeking strength to rebuild their lives a week after a powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,500 people.

Men with skull caps sat on prayer mats in an open field outside the damaged Agung Mosque in Palu, some weeping openly as they reflected on their losses and prayed for their loved ones.

A regular worshipper, Abu Shamsuddin, clung to his faith to overcome his grief after one of his sons perished in the disasters. He said he believes his son, who was praying at the time when the disaster struck, has gone to heaven.

The national disaster agency said Friday that the confirmed death toll rose slightly to 1,571.