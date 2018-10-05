TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Foods Festival is being held in Asian supermarket chains in Canada between Oct. 12 and 18 to promote the country’s prime food products, reports said.

Organized by TAITRA’s Taiwan Trade Center in Toronto, the fest takes place at three selected Asian grocery stores in Chinese communities in Ottawa, Warden, and Central Parkway in Eastern Canada, reported CNA.

Discounts and promotions are offered during the week-long event, spotlighting some of the most popular snacks, beverages, and food products from Taiwan, such as fried fish crackers, pineapple cakes, sorghum liquor, sun cakes, and nostalgic foods.

The opening ceremony for the fest at T&T Supermarket in Ottawa on Oct. 12 will feature sampling sessions. Consumers will also be able to purchase goodies from well-known Taiwanese brands, for example I-Mei, Greenmax, Uni-President, Taisun, Wu-Mu, and Kimlan, according to Taiwan Trade Center in Toronto.