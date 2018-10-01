Update: Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m. Japan has announced it will not attend the fleet review next week in South Korea. The article has been amended to reflect this update.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- South Korea will host an international fleet review next week, which will see naval vessels from the United States, China, South Korea, and other nations participate in the event.

Japan was originally invited to attend, but has since announced that it will not send a Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) vessel to the review, after controversy erupted over the official ensign of the Japanese naval forces, or the “rising sun” flag, which is flown on all JMSDF vessels.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Oct. 4 reiterated a demand that Japan refrain from raising the rising sun ensign while in port of off the shores of Jeju Island, and show consideration for the sentiments of the Korean people.

On Oct. 5, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya notified the South Korean government of Japan's decision to forego participation in the event, reports AP.



Earlier the Foreign Ministry of South Korea issued a statement asking all 14 nations participating in the international fleet review to fly only their national flags, as opposed to any naval ensigns.

Observers recognized the request as a diplomatic means of preventing the Japanese from flying the controversial flag, which is the emblem used by the imperial Japanese army flown throughout the colonial period in South Korean and throughout World War Two.



Seoul has reportedly conveyed their request directly to Tokyo, with Kang quoted as saying "We have conveyed our stance that Japan should sufficiently consider our people's sentiment toward the rising sun flag and our historical experience."

The Economic Times reported that the Japanese government and JMSDF initially refused the request. Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said that the display of the ensign is mandatory under Japan’s laws, and that it will be raised “as a matter of course” if Japan is to participate in the fleet review.

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said that under “international custom” there is not much that the Korean government can do to keep the ship from flying the flag. The rising flag has reportedly flown during previous fleet reviews in 1998 and 2008.



However this year there is heightened public resentment among some Koreans towards Japan over recent disputes concerning the historical mistreatment of Korean comfort women.

On Friday, the North Korean government also issued a statement via a state-run website backing South Korea’s demand that Japan refrain from flying the flag in Korean territorial waters.



The North Korean Uriminjokkiri website was quoted by Reuters.

"The rising sun flag is a war-crime flag that the 20th-century Japanese imperialists used when executing their barbaric invasions into our nation and other Asian nations. Planning to enter flying the rising sun flag is an unbearable insult and ridicule to our people.”

The South Korean Presidential Office has received over 250 separate petitions from citizens demanding that the JMSDF vessel be barred from the review if it will not accept the demands of Seoul.



The chief of staff for Japan’s Self Defense Force, Katsutoshi Kawano, told reporters on Thursday, that the JMSDF would not participate in the fleet review if the ensign is not permitted to be flown. “We will never go there with the flag unhoisted” said Kawano.



The Japanese government has acted in accordance with Kawano's statements, by declining to join this year's international fleet review.