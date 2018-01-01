TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A book launch party will be held on Oct. 27 for American travel writer Joshua Samuel Brown's (葉家喜), latest book "Formosa Moon"at the Red Room in Taipei.

To celebrate the publishing his Brown's latest book "Formosa Moon" (Things Asian Press), which was co-authored by his girlfriend Stephanie Huffman, an official launch party is to be held in the Red Room in Taipei on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Readings from the book start at 5:30 p.m. and both authors will be present to autograph copies.

The book has already hit the shelves at San Min Books in Taipei and is available in paperback and Kindle forms on Amazon, where it is the No. 1 new release in the site's list of Taiwan travel guides. Brown is working on having the book stocked in the Caves and Eslite bookstore chains in Taiwan as well.

The book chronicles the adventures of Stephanie, a first-time traveler to Taiwan, and Brown as they tour around Taiwan over the course of eight months. The book is innovative in that it distinguishes the contributions of the two authors by using icons to designate who is writing.



Brown (left) and Huffman (right). (Photo from Joshua Samuel Brown)

A native of Staten Island, New York, Brown moved to Taiwan in 1994 to teach English, fell in love with the country and has lived here on and off at different periods since. He had originally contemplated going to Japan to teach, but was talked out of it by the owner of a Chinese restaurant called Golden Pond Dim Sum in Rochester, NY. "She was Taiwanese and convinced me that people in Taiwan were nicer. So I took her at her word and never looked back," said Brown.

In 2005, Brown published his first book, Vignettes of Taiwan (Things Asian Press), which led to his being offered a job as co-author for the 2006 edition of Lonely Planet: Taiwan. Since then, he’s authored and co-authored Lonely Planet guidebooks for multiple destinations in Asia and Central America, including a second version of the Taiwan book.

A lifetime avid cyclist, Brown in 2015 co-led two cycling tours around Taiwan with Bicycle Adventures, a U.S. based company specializing in cycling tours. He’s also written many articles about cycling and travel for publications like Bicycle Times, Topics, Road Bike Action and Momentum Magazine.

In 2016, he began work with his partner on "Formosa Moon," which he described as a dual-authored romantic travel memoir.“While on what I thought would be a brief stint back in the States, I wound up meeting a woman and falling in love with her. I basically told her that if we were to stay together, I’d eventually return to Taiwan so she’d have to be cool about coming back with me. She agreed, and so we spent the first half of 2017 traveling around the island and chronicling our adventures as I tried to get her to fall in love with Taiwan," said Brown.

Brown is currently editor-in-chief for MyTaiwanTour, an online portal and travel agency dedicated to facilitating travel to and around Taiwan.



Cover of "Formosa Moon." (Image from Joshua Samuel Brown)

The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can register on the Facebook page for the event.

Event:

Formosa Moon Launch Party

Time:

Oct. 27, 2018, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location:

The Red Room, Jianguo S. Rd. Sec.1 #177 (1st building on the left, 2F) 建國南路一段177號 （入口左邊第一棟灰色大樓2F)