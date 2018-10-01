  1. Home
Military capable of defending Taiwan: Defense Minister

Minister was responding to reports of large scale U.S. maneuvers planned for November

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/05 16:48
Defense Minister Yen De-fa

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Responding to reports of large-scale United States military maneuvers close to the Taiwan Strait planned for November, Defense Minister Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said Friday the armed forces had the capability to defend the island as they would immediately become aware of major Chinese troop movements.

CNN reported that the U.S. Navy’s Pacific fleet was planning a show of force close to the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait in November to emphasize the freedom of navigation.

While Yen said Taiwan was not in any position to comment on the plan, he assured lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan Friday that the island’s military closely monitored all movements in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, and that any moves by China would be immediately noted, the Central News Agency reported.

Over the past year, Chinese military aircraft and vessels have repeatedly approached Taiwan from different sides, showing the continued aggressive attitude of China’s communist government on territorial issues.

Earlier in the week, Yen emphasized the importance of protecting Taiwan to the U.S., since the island played an essential role in guaranteeing peace and stability in the region, CNA reported.
Ministry of National Defense
U.S.-Taiwan relations
Taiwan Straits
Yen De-fa

