TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As preparations are underway at Taiwan's Presidential Office for the National Day celebrations on October 10, two allied leaders are set to attend the celebrations and will be accompanied by the countries' top officials.

Caribbean ally Saint Lucia announced Friday that Prime Minister Allen Chastanet will arrive in Taiwan with a five-member delegation, including the Minister of Economic Development, Guy Joseph.

Chastanet last visited Taiwan in November 2017 to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who expressed hope that the two countries would continue to expand exchanges and offer each other steadfast support. During his stay, Chastanet will meet with Tsai, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) and several other top-level officials.

Also, the President of Taiwan's only South American ally, Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez, is set to attend the National Day celebrations, after he accepted Tsai's invitation to join the event during her state visit in August.

The two country leaders' commitment to and support for Taiwan was displayed recently at the 73rd UN General Assembly, where Chastanet spoke for Taiwan and expressed his support of the island country's participation in key UN organizations as an observer, such as WHO, ICAO, and UNFCCC.

The president of Paraguay told the UN General Assembly his country supported Taiwan's legal bid to join the organization, as he believed it would be able to make major contributions.

Paraguay and Taiwan have maintained a bond for over sixty years. Saint Lucia reestablished diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 2007, followed by warmer ties and cooperation in agriculture, health, education, and economy.