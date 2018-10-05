SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — This weekend's general election in Bosnia could cement the ethnic divisions drawn in the brutal 1992-95 war as a pro-Russian nationalist runs for the country's three-member presidency and politicians campaign on past rivalries rather than reforms.

Some 3.3 million voters are being asked to fill the national presidency and other elected positions in the complex network of institutions created by the peace accords that ended the Bosnian War.

Bosnia today consists of a Serb entity, a Muslim-Croat entity and a central government that holds both together loosely. Voters on Sunday choose the three members of the Bosnian presidency, the president of the Bosnian Serb entity, assembly seats at all levels and cantonal authorities.

The results could determine whether Bosnia is strengthened as a unified, multiethnic country or fragments again along ethnic lines.