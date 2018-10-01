TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese artists were invited to participate in the first collective exhibition of Anime Fest today, part of New York Comic Con.

11 industry leaders were granted booths at the city’s Javits Center to showcase Taiwan’s original comics and video games. Works exhibited include that of late comic artist Chen Uen, and of Golden Comics Award winner Chang Sheng.

Chang Sheng, invited personally to the city to promote his work, appeared for a book signing on October 4th. The artist hopes his comics will be translated into multiple foreign languages for exposure to comic fans across the globe.

Real name Li Chang Sheng, now 49 years old, the artist first began drawing comics 15 years ago. He initially pursued a career in advertising before deciding to realize his dream of being a comic book artist.

Chang Sheng expressed that he had difficulty in getting his work recognized at first, and suggested the environment in Taiwan for comic book artists is not particularly good.

After over a year of pursuing his dream, he was picked up by Tong Li Publishing, where his first comic STANLE won awards and finally set him off on the road to becoming a successful comic book artist.

New York Comic Con has been held annually since 2006, but largely favors the work of American and European artists. American comic book giants such as Marvel and DC have previously been able to expand their readerships there.

Over 200,000 people are expected to participate across the four days between October 4th and October 7th this year. To accommodate an increased number of fans, a sub-exhibition area will be added largely for Japanese anime and games.

The Taiwan booths will host almost 300 comics from nine different publishers. As well as this, there are computers so fans can experience two new original horror-puzzle games that integrate augmented reality features and demonstrate Taiwan’s position at the forefront of such technology.

The Taipei Cultural Center in New York hopes that these original works can help build a bridge of understanding into Taiwanese language and culture. They help form a small part of Taiwan’s diverse cultural soft power outreach.