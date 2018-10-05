TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Speculation about the health of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte now hangs in the air as he told the public in an address on Oct. 4 that he is waiting for results of a colonoscopy he underwent last week for cancer diagnosis, reports said.

“I don’t know where I’m now physically,” Duterte said in a dinner at the presidential palace held for police officers and soldiers, “But, I will tell you if its cancer, it’s cancer,” reported Reuters.

The leader expressed no intention of receiving treatment if he were diagnosed with third-stage cancer. “I will not prolong the agony in this office or anywhere,” he was quoted.

Duterte, 73-year-old, maintains a busy schedule and rumors have been rife about his declining health sparked by his disappearances from the public.

This August, communist leader Joma Sison said Duterte fell into a coma, which was denied by Duterte, who made appearances after that. Duterte has admitted having suffered migraines, nausea, and Buerger's disease, which affects blood vessels, and Barrett's esophagus, a disease with symptoms of heartburn or acid indigestion, CNN reported.