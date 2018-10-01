TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Animal rights activists are organizing the second rally for the protection of animal rights tomorrow in Taipei.

The first protest was held in December 2017, when approximately 150 people came out to march for the welfare of animals. Organizers hope for an even bigger turnout this year.

Activists organized gatherings earlier this year in both Taipei and Kaohsiung on June 3rd; declared as National Animals Rights Day in the U.S. by conservation group Our Planet. The events involved readings of The Declaration of Animal Rights, music and poetry performances, and speeches from leading local activists.

Similar, associated events have been held in major cities around the world from London to Manila. Organizers hope that the rising trend of veganism, particularly among young people, combined with Taiwan’s history of Buddhist vegetarianism will spur people to join the cause.

Participants will gather at Nishi Honganji (西本願寺) near Ximen Ding (西門町) at 13.30 for registration. There will be music, face painting and other entertainment on site. After marching through the streets of Taipei from 15:00 to 16:00, participants will then be rewarded with more music and special guest appearances, with the event coming to a close at 18:00.