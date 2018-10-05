SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has sentenced former President Lee Myung-bak to 15 years in prison over a slew of corruption charges.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the sentence on Friday after convicting Lee of bribery, embezzlement and other charges.

Lee, who has denied most of the charges levelled on him, has one week to appeal.

Lee, who served as president from 2008-2013, has been held at a detention center in Seoul since his arrest in March.

His conviction is yet another blow to conservatives in South Korea. His conservative successor Park Geun-hye is serving a 33-year prison term over a separate corruption scandal.