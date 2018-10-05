  1. Home
Post prints empty column for Saudi writer missing in Turkey

By  Associated Press
2018/10/05 13:23
ISTANBUL (AP) — The Washington Post is printing a blank column in its newspaper in solidarity with a Saudi contributor who has gone missing while on a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The Post's column in Friday's edition about writer Jamal Khashoggi bears the headline: "A missing voice."

Separately, the Post's editorial board called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure Khashoggi "is free and able to continue his work."

Khashoggi, who has been living in self-imposed exile in the U.S., has written columns critical of the upstart prince for the Post.

Khashoggi disappeared Tuesday. The Saudi Consulate insists he left its building, contradicting Turkish officials who say they believe he is still there. Turkey summoned the Saudi ambassador Thursday over the writer's disappearance.