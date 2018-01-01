TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A 27-year-old man surnamed Mai (麥) was arrested yesterday (Oct. 4) in Kaohsiung City on suspicion of the robbery of NT$500,000 in cash from a Chang Hwa Bank three days earlier, reported CNA.

Police initially became suspicious of Mai because he had accumulated NT$200,000 in gambling debts and NT$380,000 had been found in his backpack.

On Monday afternoon (Oct. 1), a man wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a pair of sunglasses and carrying a gun arrived at a branch of Chang Hwa Bank in Kaohsiung City five minutes before closing time. He then nabbed NT$500,000 in cash and fled the crime scene on a stolen motorcycle, reported CNA.

Police caught a relatively sharp image of the suspect's appearance via CCTV when he dragged down his mask and pulled up the helmet. He appeared to be around 30 years old, slim and tall with a height of about 175 cm, and having a fair skin, the report said.

When the robbery took place, witnesses at first thought it was a joke as the suspect was quite clumsy and amateur with a gun which looked like a toy. However, he attacked, using pepper spray, a female clerk who had thrown items at him.

That evening, Kaohsiung police found that the scooter he used to flee the scene of the crime had been stolen on Sept. 18. Police also posted images of the suspect in hopes that members of the public could help identify him.

In addition to sending out patrols to search for the suspect, the police also scanned through traffic monitors, collected evidence at the scene of the crime and were provided relevant clues by members of the public.

By Thursday afternoon, police had managed to track him and anticipate his next move. After receiving a warrant from the Prosecutor's Office, police laid an "ambush" for Mai at the Dream Mall in Kaohsiung City at 2:30 p.m.

Mai arrived at the parking lot of the mall at 3:30 p.m., when the investigative team rushed to arrest him.

According to a preliminary investigation, Mai had bee in hiding in Kaohsiung's Zuoying District and had a part-time job in a screw factory. His family members said that he was rarely in contact with him and they suspect that because he owed more than NT$200,000 in gambling debt, he was desperate to commit the bank robbery.



Evidence found on suspect when he was arrested. (Image from Kaohsiung police)