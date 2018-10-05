People attend a rally in remembrance of 1968 Tlatelolco student massacre, in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Students
Students march in remembrance of the 1968 Tlatelolco student massacre, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obra
A member of Germany's "Rote Funken," center, dances with members of Cuba's famous carnival troupe "Guaracheros de Regla" as they hold a parade in Hava
People protest against leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, at Cinelandia Square in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. In Sao
A woman dances under a giant rainbow flag during the annual Gay Pride Parade along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.
In this Aug. 4, 2018 photo, a boy touches the hand of a sculpture of an Ent, based on the walking, talking trees from J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy world
Parishioners sit with their pets as they wait for a priest's blessing inside the San Francisco Catholic church marking the feast day of St. Francis of
Peru's leading candidate for mayor of Lima, Daniel Urresti, looks at himself in his cellphone before start of his trial in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Oct.
A Peruvian porter waits for customers in Lima's Chinatown, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Despite accusations facing Lima's leading mayoral candidate Daniel Ur
A Franciscan priest waits in a confessionary at the San Francisco Catholic church in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The archbishop of the Chi
A transgender takes part in a LGTBI march demanding respect for the right to sexual diversity and instruction for children on sexual diversity, in Asu
Sea lions swim near the Palomino Islands in El Callao district of Lima, Peru, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Just a few minutes from the international airp
A woman holds a Bolivian national flag as she waits for the live broadcast of a ruling from the United Nations' highest court, in La Paz, Bolivia, Mon
Olympic rings are craned into position at the Obelisk, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, two days ahead of the III Youth Olympic Sum
In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo, Barbara Aires, 35, poses for a photo next to a mural of slain councilwoman Marielle Franco, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Authorities raised a giant Mexican flag to half-mast in Mexico City's main square in commemoration of the 1968 massacre of student protesters by army troops. Students and surviving leaders of the 1968 student democracy movement attended the ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of an event that caused such revulsion it helped spur long-term political reforms.
Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in protest against the presidential front-runner, far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro, who has a long history of offensive comments about gays, transsexuals, women and minorities.
An ex-army general accused of murder leads a mayoral race in Peru. On Thursday, a panel of judges found the 62-year-old ex-general not guilty of killing a journalist who was murdered while covering the bloody conflict between the state and Shining Path guerrillas more than a quarter century ago.
Also in Peru, the Huasao wetland in the heart of the bygone Incan Empire languished for years as a wasteland that locals used as their dump. Cleaned up and given a second life, it's now attracting droves of tourists lured by magical figures plucked straight from Hollywood movies.
Tourists are flocking to a group of rocky islands a few miles off the coast of Peru's capital for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a chance to swim with sea lions.
Olympic rings are put into position at the Obelisk, in Buenos Aires, Argentina ahead of the III Youth Olympic Games. For the first time in modern Olympic history the event will not take place in a stadium but outdoors and will be open to all members of the public.
