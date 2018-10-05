TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vice Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢) called on Taiwan and the U.S. to sign a free trade deal, during the opening ceremony of the U.S. Business Day event in Taipei on Oct. 4, reported CNA.

Chuang said the international environment has profoundly changed during the Trump administration, and that Taiwan is keen to deepen U.S. economic ties.

Chuang’s comments mirror similar ones made during a speech in Washington, D.C. last month, where he said “now a good time for Taiwan to pursue new trade agreement with U.S.”, reported Taiwan News.

Chuang said that he hoped for increased trade and investment between Taiwan and U.S., and suggested increased economic exchange would strengthen bilateral ties more broadly, as well as contribute to Taiwan’s industrial upgrading towards Industry 4.0.

The U.S. Business Day is an annual event organized by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs (經濟部國際貿易局), and TAITRA. The event aims to facilitate and deepen economic exchange between Taiwan and the U.S.

The event invited 12 U.S. buyers from 6 states to participate in one-on-one trade negotiations with Taiwanese firms, according to CNA. This year saw Taiwanese vendors promote manufactured goods, electronics, and a range of high-tech products.

Taiwan’s Vice Minister of Economic Affairs, Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Taiwan and the U.S. enjoy a strong relationship not just in economics, but also in culture and education. She went on to say that the U.S. Business Day event will help to maintain good relations.

This year’s event saw a strong showing by the U.S. state of Wyoming, who officially opened their Asia-Pacific Trade Office in Taipei, also on Oct. 4. The Wyoming trade office hopes to deepen Taiwan-Wyoming exchange in economics, technology, and tourism, and will act as the state's Asia-Pacific hub.

Taiwan representatives Chuang Suo-hang and Wang Mei-hua were joined at the opening ceremony by Governor of Wyoming Matt Mead, representatives from U.S. states of Arkansas, Hawaii and Louisiana, and Deputy Director of the AIT Raymond Greene.