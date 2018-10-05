|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|13
|7
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Edmonton 4, Cologne 3, OT
Toronto 3, Montreal 2, OT
Washington 7, Boston 0
Vancouver 5, Calgary 2
Anaheim 5, San Jose 2
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6, OT
Boston 4, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1, OT
Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT
Nashville 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton vs. New Jersey at Goteborg, SWE, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.