Brazilian presidential candidates pose for a photo before a live, televised debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, ahead of Oct. 7
Ciro Gomes, presidential candidate of the Democratic Labor Party, gestures before the start of a live, televised presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro
Geraldo Alckmin, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, right, talks with an adviser before a live, televised presidential debate in R
Marina Silva, presidential candidate of the Sustainability Network Party, right, reaches over to speak to Ciro Gomes, presidential candidate of the De
Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of the Workers' Party, attends a live, televised presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct.
Guilherme Boulos, presidential candidate of the Socialism and Liberty Party, left, Geraldo Alckmin, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Pa
Marina Silva, presidential candidate of the Sustainability Network Party, gestures to the audience before a live, televised presidential debate in Rio
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The main target of participants in the final and most-watched presidential debate in Brazil has been the absent front-runner, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro skipped the TV Globo debate Thursday, citing doctor's orders after being stabbed during a campaign event on Sept. 6 and only leaving the hospital on Saturday. Instead, he gave an interview to TV Record at the same time.
Second place candidate Fernando Haddad, who was hand-picked by jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, attacked Bolsonaro's record as a lawmaker.
Third place Ciro Gomes said the electing the far-right hopeful would be like dancing near an abyss.
Leftist Guilherme Boulos said he feared a new military dictatorship would begin with a Bolsonaro presidency.
Bolsonaro's support in polls is nearing 40 percent ahead of Sunday's election.