TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As cool fall weather begins to be felt in Taiwan, New Taipei City's Tamsui District recorded at low temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius this morning, a new low for the country so far this autumn, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Temperatures were noticeably cooler across Taiwan this morning with lows ranging between 20 and 23 degrees, while Tamsui registered 18.8 degrees Celsius, the coolest reading seen in the country so far this fall.

The CWB said that temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan will rise somewhat in comparison to yesterday, with highs ranging between 27 to 29 deg C, while central and southern Taiwan will range between 30 to 31 degrees. People are advised to be aware of temperature fluctuations between day and night, as the highs and lows will differ by about 10 degrees.

According to the CWB's latest typhoon report, Typhoon Kong-Rey is located 510 kilometers north-northeast of Taipei and is marching at 29 kilometers per hour toward Japan and South Korea. It is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 118 kilometers per hour and gusts of 154 kilometers per hour, with a radius of 250 kilometers.

The CWB said that relatively heavy rain will fall on the north coast of Keelung and mountainous areas of greater Taipei in the early morning hours. Later in the morning, as Typhoon Kong-Rey gradually moves away, northern and eastern Taiwan will see cloudy skies, and brief showers are likely in Hualien and Taitung counties.

In addition, as the last bits of Typhoon Kong-Rey's periphery lash Taiwan, a strong wind advisory has been issued across the country. Wind gusts ranging between level 9 and 11 are still possible in western Taiwan, eastern Taiwan, northeastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, the northern coast of Keelung, Penghu, Kinmen, Matsu, open areas, and adjacent waters.

People are advised to be vigilant for strong wind gusts and large waves in northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid Island), the Hengchun Peninsula, Matsu, Kinmen and Penghu.



NOAA animated gif of western Pacific.



NOAA animated gif of Typhoon Kong-Rey.