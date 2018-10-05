CARY, N.C. (AP) — Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored two goals apiece to lead the United States past Mexico 6-0 on Thursday night in the group stage opener for both teams at the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament.

The U.S. team erupted for five goals in the second half to extend its unbeaten streak to 22 matches. Ranked No. 1 in the world, the United States dominated possession throughout and eventually wore down Mexico.

Rapinoe opened the scoring with a goal in the third minute, but that's all the United States managed on 11 shots in the first half.

Julie Ertz broke through in the 47th minute, starting a stretch in which the U.S. team scored four goals in less than 24 minutes. Morgan and Tobin Health scored on headers before Rapinoe got her second goal of the game.

Mexico, ranked No. 24 in the world, was held without a shot until the 48th minute.

The U.S. team improved to 33-1-1 in the CONCACAF Women's Championship. The lone defeat was 2-1 to Mexico in 2010, the last time the United States gave up a goal in this event.

The United States is the reigning World Cup champion, having beaten Japan in the final in 2015. The team is in Group A for the CONCACAF Women's Championship, an eight-team tournament that decides the region's three spots in the World Cup next year in France. A fourth team will earn the right to a playoff against Argentina for a spot.

The United States plays Panama on Sunday in the second of its three round-robin matches in Group A. Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 in Thursday's first game here.

The top two teams from Group A will advance to the CONCACAF semifinals in Frisco, Texas, with the top two finishers from Group B. Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba and Jamaica are playing in Group B in Edinburg, Texas.