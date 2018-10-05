A French rescuer joins his Indonesian counterparts as they check for survivors, as night falls at the heavily damaged Mercure hotel after a massive ea
Filipinos stand beside the heavily damaged Mercure hotel after a massive earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Thursday, Oct. 4
A worker salvages item from the heavily damaged Mercure hotel after a massive earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday,
French rescuers join their Indonesian counterparts as they check for survivors, as night falls at the heavily damaged Mercure hotel after a massive ea
An injured man is brought to the hospital as one woman cries after learning about her daughter's death in a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Ce
Officials prepare to unload an unidentified body they recovered in a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Thursday, Oct
Anisa Cornelia lies inside a medical tent after being injured in a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Thursday, Oct.
PALU, Indonesia (AP) — French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island.
The five-member team from French organization Pompiers de l'urgence said late Thursday its life-searching sensor "detected the presence of a victim" under thick concrete in the wreckage of the Mercure Hotel in Palu. The device can pick up breathing and heartbeats, but the team also cautioned gas leaks and other factors can result in false positives.
The team stopped digging overnight. But after an hour of searching Friday morning, team member Philip Besson said they couldn't find the signal again.
He didn't give further details. Local rescuers were continuing to dig at the site.