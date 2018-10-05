TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Famous Taiwanese dim sum chain, Din Tai Fung (鼎泰豐) announced the opening date of their first U.K. restaurant this week, with doors set to open at the London flagship in the first week of December.

The Covent Garden flagship will seat 250 people and will feature the chain’s first cocktail bar.

Din Tai Fung was founded in Taipei in 1980, and has grown to host over 100 locations across the globe. The restaurant has an internationally renowned reputation, with a Hong Kong branch being awarded a Michelin star in 2009.

Information about the restaurant’s planned European expansion has slowly come to light after the initial announcement was made last year, amongst broad conjecture in the British media.

Many of the ingredients used in the restaurant’s famous xiaolongbao will be imported from Taiwan, to ensure accurate taste to the original, reported Eater London.

Bai Xue-feng, U.K. director of Din Tai Fung told QSR Media in September that the menu will not be a “compromised version for the local market,” adding that “we believe that London being a foodie capital of the world wouldn’t accept any less than that.”

The restaurant will feature a large open-plan kitchen, where patrons will be able to view the cooking process, reported London on the Inside.

The new restaurant is located at 5 Henrietta St, London WC2E 8PT, and no reservations will be required.

Din Tai Fung’s second London location at the Center Point building in central London is expected to open in early 2019.