NEW YORK (AP) — It's Tronc no more. The Chicago-based media company says it's ditching the name and will revert to its "Tribune Publishing Co." moniker.

The company rebranded itself Tronc — short for "Tribune online content"— in 2016 to highlight its digital publishing efforts. But the clunky-sounding name quickly became the subject of jokes across social media.

Tronc owns papers across the U.S. including the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and The Baltimore Sun.

It is also changing its stock ticker from TRNC to TPCO. Both changes are effective after the market closes Tuesday.

Tronc has been cutting staff at its papers and sold off the Los Angeles Times in February to shore up its results. It didn't give a reason for the name change.