WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The office of Poland's President Andrzej Duda says that a boy crossing a street was slightly hurt when he was hit by a police car escorting Duda in the southern city of Oswiecim.

The communique said Thursday the accident occurred at a pedestrian crossing and that the speed of the presidential convoy was slow. Duda came out of his limousine to be with the child until an ambulance took him to a hospital.

No major injuries were revealed during the examination and the boy was released to his home where Duda visited him and his parents.

Duda was traveling to a meeting with Oswiecim residents.

In 2017, also in Oswiecim, then-Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was hurt and hospitalized after her limousine collided with a passenger car and hit a tree.