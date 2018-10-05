DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit police department has fired an officer who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man in jail.

The dismissal was announced Thursday as Sgt. Ronald Buckley appeared in court for the first time. Two paramedics are also charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of William Marshall last December.

Marshall was arrested by Westland police for drug possession. Authorities say he repeatedly had convulsions in the police lock-up but wasn't given medical treatment. He died of cocaine toxicity.

Buckley is accused of failing to allow Marshall to be taken to the hospital.

A judge released Buckley and the paramedics after not-guilty pleas were entered. Buckley's attorney, Kathleen Griffith, promised to "defend him vigorously." She says he summoned paramedics when Marshall was in distress and "did everything he was supposed to do."