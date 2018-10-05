WASHINGTON (AP) — Big real estate developers like Donald Trump have long benefited from a myriad of legal loopholes and breaks that can shrink tax bills. Their advantages expanded with the federal tax overhaul that took effect this year.

Even before the new law, the U.S. tax code provided loopholes and special breaks that favor wealthy real estate investors. Experts say they're often able to claim losses more quickly and easily than other taxpayers. They are afforded several ways of delaying or avoiding reporting profits to the Internal Revenue Service.

Wealthy individuals typically try to transfer some of their assets during their lifetime to ease the tax burden on heirs. There are a number of ways to do so legally. As assets go, real estate is one of the most flexible options.