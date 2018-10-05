BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The IOC has dropped the Turkish city of Erzurum from a 2026 Winter Olympic bidding contest which had previously seen several other possible bids fail.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says three bids will be proposed as official candidates for approval by the full membership next week.

They are: Calgary (Canada), Stockholm (Sweden) and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The proposal by the IOC's executive board followed recommendations by a working group assessing the potential candidates.

IOC vice president Juan-Antonio Samaranch Jr says telecommunications, transport and airports were "a little challenging" for Erzurum.

Erzurum, in eastern Turkey, had also considered using facilities and venues in Russia.

Bids from Sion (Switzerland), Innsbruck (Austria) and Sapporo (Japan) had also previously failed.

The 2026 hosting vote is scheduled for next September.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports