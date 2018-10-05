Guatemala gang leader dies after siege

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan gang leader has died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after being located and surrounded by police in Guatemala City.

Police spokesman Pablo Castillo confirms Thursday the death of Anderson Daniel Cabrera, alias "Little Boy."

Castillo says police laid siege to a home where Cabrera was around midnight. Cabrera became aware of the police presence in the morning, fired at officers and asked for his partner and 8-year-old son to be allowed to leave.

Castillo says that after they left the house, "a shot was heard (and) on entering we saw his body."

Cabrera belonged to the feared MS-13 gang. He was previously imprisoned at a hospital but was freed by comrades in a bloody attack in August 2017 that left seven people dead.