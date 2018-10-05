NEW YORK (AP) — After he burns down the house during his current concert tour, singer David Byrne ends each show on a serious note with a song that calls attention to minority victims of violence.

Covering Janelle Monae's "Hell You Talmbout" is a bold choice for a 66-year-old white man whose audience fits a similar demographic. Byrne says he likes that it's a protest song that doesn't lecture, and that after a celebratory performance it sends his audience home with a reminder of real world issues.

Before he decided to include it in his show, however, he sought Monae's blessing.

She says she was touched by the gesture, and believes the song's message needs to be heard by every audience.