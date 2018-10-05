LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight on an voluntary manslaughter charge for a fatal 2015 altercation (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Family members of a man struck and killed by Marion "Suge" Knight are addressing a Los Angeles judge before the former rap mogul is sentenced for involuntary manslaughter.

Knight struck and killed businessman Terry Carter with his pickup truck outside a Compton burger stand in January 2015. Carter was described as a deeply devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend during the hearing.

Carter's daughter Crystal called Knight "a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species" during Thursday's sentencing hearing.

The 53-year-old Knight is expected to be sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter for Carter's death.

This story has been corrected to show Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

3 a.m.

Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight is expected to be sentenced to nearly three decades in prison in a Los Angeles court.

The hearing Thursday for the 53-year-old Death Row Records co-founder comes almost four years after Knight killed one man and injured another with his truck outside a Compton burger stand.

Knight struck a surprise plea agreement on Sept. 20, a few days before his murder trial was set to begin.

He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and agreed to a prison sentence of 28 years.

The sentence comes at the end of a long decline for Knight from his pinnacle in the mid-1990s, when he worked with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur to put out some of the most important records in hip-hop history.