AP Weekly Sports Calendar

FRIDAY, Oct. 5

thru 8, Rajkot, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 1st test.

thru 7, Beijing — tennis, ATP-WTA, China Open.

thru 7, Tokyo — tennis, ATP, Japan Open.

thru 7, St. Andrews, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

thru 7, Napa, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Safeway Open.

SATURDAY, Oct. 6

Pretoria, South Africa — rugby, Rugby Championship, South Africa vs. New Zealand.

Salta, Argentina — rugby, Rugby Championship, Argentina vs. Australia.

Paarl, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI.

Bangkok — boxing, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Iran Diaz for Srisaket's WBC junior bantamweight title.

Chicago — boxing, Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Johnson for Beterbiev's IBF light heavyweight title; Danny Roman vs. Gavin McDonnell for Roman's WBA junior featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 7

Suzuka, Japan — auto racing, F1, Japanese GP.

thru 11, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. Australia, 1st test.

Isan, Thailand — motorcycling, Thailand MotoGP.

Paris — horse racing, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Chicago — athletics, Chicago Marathon.

thru 14, Shanghai — tennis, ATP, Shanghai Masters.

Yokohama, Japan — boxing, Naoya Inoue vs. Juan Carlos Payano for Inoue's WBA bantamweight title; Kiryl Relikh vs. Eduard Troyanovsky for Relihk's WBA junior welterweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Milan Melindo for Shiro's WBC junior flyweight title.

MONDAY, Oct. 8

thru 14 Linz, Austria — tennis, WTA, Generali Ladies Linz.

thru 14, Hong Kong — tennis, WTA, Hong Kong Open.

thru 14, Tianjin, China — tennis, WTA, Tianjin Open.

TUESDAY, Oct. 9

East London, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. South Africa, 1st T20.

thru 14, Turkey — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Turkey.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 10

Dambulla, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 1st ODI.

Various sites, Africa — football, AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Ethiopia vs. Kenya, Gabon vs. South Sudan, Zambia vs. Guinea Bissau.

THURSDAY, Oct. 11

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Montenegro vs. Serbia, Lithuania vs. Romania, Kosovo vs. Malta, Faroe Islands vs. Azerbaijan, Poland vs. Portugal, Russia vs. Sweden, Israel vs. Scotland. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Congo vs. Liberia, Ghana vs. Sierra Leone. FRIENDLIES: Argentina vs. Iraq, Wales vs. Spain.

thru 14, Walton, England — golf, European Tour, British Masters.

thru 14, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — golf, US PGA Tour, CIMB Classic.

FRIDAY, Oct. 12

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Belgium vs. Switzerland, Estonia vs. Finland, Austria vs. Northern Ireland, Croatia vs. England, Moldova vs. San Marino, Greece vs. Hungary, Belarus vs. Luxembourg. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Cameroon vs. Malawi, Angola vs. Mauritania, Nigeria vs. Libya, Guinea vs. Rwanda, Ivory Coast vs. Central African Republic, Egypt vs. Swaziland, Cape Verde Islands vs. Tanzania, Togo vs. Gambia, Mali vs. Burundi, Algeria vs. Benin, Morocco vs. Comoros. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: US Virgin Islands vs. Curacao, Bahamas vs, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominican Republic vs. Cayman Islands, Grendad vs. Cuba. FRIENDLIES: South Korea vs. Uruguay, Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil.

thru 16, Hyderabad, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 2nd test.

Potchefstroom, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. South Africa, 2nd T20.

SATURDAY, Oct. 13

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Slovakia vs. Czech Republic, Armenia vs. Gibraltar, Georgia vs. Andorra, Latvia vs. Kazakhstan, Norway vs. Slovenia, Netherlands vs. Germany, Ireland vs. Denmark, Bulgaria vs. Cyprus, Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: South Africa vs. Seychelles, Uganda vs. Lesotho, Mozambique vs. Namibia, Equatorial Guinea vs. Madagascar, Congo DR vs. Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso vs. Botswana, Tunisia vs. Niger, Senegal vs. Sudan. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Guyana, Suriname vs. British Virgin Islands, St. Lucia vs. Haiti, El Salvador vs. Barbados.

Dambulla, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 2nd ODI.

Italy — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Lombardia.

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii — triathlon, ironman world championship.

Ekaterinburg, Russia — boxing, Zolani Tete vs. Mikhael Aloyan for Tete's WBO bantamweight title.

Omaha, Nebraska — boxing, Terence Crawford vs. Jose Benavidez for Crawford's WBO welterweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 14

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Romania vs. Serbia, Russia vs. Turkey, Faroe Islands vs. Kosovo, Azerbaijan vs. Malta, Lithuania vs. Montenegro, Poland vs. Italy, Israel vs. Albania. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Kenya vs. Ethiopia, Liberia vs. Congo, Guinea Bissau vs. Zambia. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Montserrat vs. Belize, Nicaragua vs. Anguilla.

Benoni, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. South Africa, 3rd T20.