By  Associated Press
2018/10/04 05:47
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 7 6 1 0 21 3 19
Liverpool 7 6 1 0 15 3 19
Chelsea 7 5 2 0 15 5 17
Tottenham 7 5 0 2 14 7 15
Arsenal 7 5 0 2 14 9 15
Watford 7 4 1 2 11 8 13
Bournemouth 7 4 1 2 12 12 13
Leicester 7 4 0 3 13 10 12
Wolverhampton 7 3 3 1 8 6 12
Man United 7 3 1 3 10 12 10
Everton 7 2 3 2 11 11 9
Burnley 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
Crystal Palace 7 2 1 4 5 8 7
West Ham 7 2 1 4 8 12 7
Brighton 7 1 2 4 8 13 5
Southampton 7 1 2 4 6 11 5
Fulham 7 1 2 4 8 16 5
Newcastle 7 0 2 5 4 10 2
Cardiff 7 0 2 5 4 16 2
Huddersfield 7 0 2 5 3 16 2
Friday, Oct. 5

Brighton vs. West Ham 1900 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 6

Watford vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Burnley vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Tottenham vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. Everton 1400 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT

Man United vs. Newcastle 1630 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 7

Fulham vs. Arsenal 1100 GMT

Southampton vs. Chelsea 1315 GMT

Liverpool vs. Man City 1530 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 11 6 4 1 21 8 22
Middlesbrough 11 6 4 1 14 4 22
Sheffield United 11 7 1 3 20 13 22
West Brom 11 6 3 2 27 16 21
Norwich 11 5 3 3 15 14 18
Brentford 11 4 5 2 19 13 17
Swansea 11 4 5 2 10 6 17
Derby 11 5 2 4 14 12 17
Wigan 11 5 2 4 14 12 17
Bristol City 11 4 4 3 15 12 16
Nottingham Forest 11 3 7 1 15 13 16
Sheffield Wednesday 11 4 4 3 17 17 16
Aston Villa 11 3 6 2 19 18 15
Blackburn 11 3 6 2 13 15 15
Bolton 11 4 3 4 10 14 15
Stoke 11 3 4 4 16 18 13
QPR 11 4 1 6 8 18 13
Birmingham 11 1 8 2 10 11 11
Rotherham 11 3 2 6 8 16 11
Reading 11 2 3 6 14 16 9
Hull 11 2 2 7 10 18 8
Millwall 11 1 4 6 11 18 7
Ipswich 11 0 6 5 8 16 6
Preston 11 1 3 7 14 24 6
Tuesday, Oct. 2

Ipswich 0, Middlesbrough 2

Brentford 1, Birmingham 1

Hull 0, Leeds 1

Aston Villa 3, Preston 3

Wigan 0, Swansea 0

Stoke 2, Bolton 0

Reading 0, QPR 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Nottingham Forest 2, Millwall 2

Blackburn 0, Sheffield United 2

Derby 1, Norwich 1

Rotherham 0, Bristol City 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, West Brom 2

Saturday, Oct. 6

Leeds vs. Brentford 1130 GMT

Birmingham vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Derby 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Hull 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Stoke 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Blackburn 1630 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 7

Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1230 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 11 8 3 0 21 8 27
Peterborough 11 7 3 1 28 15 24
Doncaster 11 6 3 2 18 10 21
Sunderland 11 5 5 1 22 12 20
Accrington Stanley 11 5 5 1 14 11 20
Barnsley 10 5 4 1 19 7 19
Walsall 11 5 4 2 14 12 19
Charlton 11 5 3 3 18 16 18
Scunthorpe 11 4 5 2 18 21 17
Luton Town 11 4 4 3 14 13 16
Southend 11 5 1 5 15 16 16
Blackpool 10 3 6 1 10 7 15
Fleetwood Town 11 3 5 3 15 11 14
Coventry 11 3 3 5 8 12 12
Rochdale 11 3 3 5 15 23 12
Burton Albion 10 3 2 5 11 13 11
AFC Wimbledon 11 3 2 6 9 15 11
Bristol Rovers 11 2 4 5 9 11 10
Bradford 11 3 1 7 8 15 10
Shrewsbury 11 1 6 4 9 11 9
Wycombe 11 1 6 4 12 17 9
Gillingham 10 2 2 6 13 20 8
Oxford United 11 1 2 8 11 23 5
Plymouth 11 0 4 7 8 20 4
Tuesday, Oct. 2

Burton Albion 1, Southend 2

Scunthorpe 5, Charlton 3

Barnsley 1, Plymouth 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Doncaster 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1

Sunderland 2, Peterborough 2

Rochdale 0, Bristol Rovers 0

AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 1

Coventry 0, Portsmouth 1

Walsall 0, Shrewsbury 0

Oxford United 1, Luton Town 2

Saturday, Oct. 6

Luton Town vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 11 8 1 2 20 8 25
Exeter 11 7 2 2 20 10 23
Newport County 11 7 2 2 17 18 23
Colchester 11 5 4 2 24 11 19
Forest Green 11 4 7 0 17 9 19
Milton Keynes Dons 11 4 6 1 12 8 18
Stevenage 11 5 3 3 12 10 18
Oldham 11 4 5 2 15 9 17
Bury 11 5 2 4 16 12 17
Tranmere 11 4 5 2 12 9 17
Swindon 11 4 4 3 16 15 16
Crawley Town 11 5 1 5 15 15 16
Carlisle 11 5 1 5 10 12 16
Mansfield Town 10 3 6 1 14 7 15
Yeovil 11 4 3 4 18 13 15
Port Vale 11 4 2 5 11 11 14
Crewe 10 3 2 5 11 11 11
Morecambe 11 3 1 7 9 21 10
Cheltenham 11 2 3 6 9 15 9
Notts County 11 2 3 6 15 26 9
Northampton 11 1 5 5 8 17 8
Grimsby Town 11 2 2 7 7 18 8
Cambridge United 11 2 2 7 11 23 8
Macclesfield 11 0 4 7 11 22 4
Tuesday, Oct. 2

Tranmere 1, Lincoln City 0

Crewe 1, Swindon 0

Northampton 0, Bury 0

Carlisle 0, Grimsby Town 1

Cambridge United 1, Forest Green 3

Newport County 3, Macclesfield 3

Mansfield Town 0, Oldham 0

Port Vale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Notts County 3, Crawley Town 1

Cheltenham 2, Morecambe 2

Colchester 3, Yeovil 1

Exeter 1, Stevenage 0

Saturday, Oct. 6

Oldham vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT