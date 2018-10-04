WORLD SPORTS at 1350 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--RONALSO-RAPE LAWSUIT

LAS VEGAS — Lawyers for a Nevada woman accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her nine years ago say their client has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress and depression, conditions they argue would have made her legally incompetent to reach a non-disclosure agreement. By Ken Ritter. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SOC--RONALDO-SPONSORS

LONDON — As one of the most marketable athletes, Cristiano Ronaldo has a lot to lose. While most sponsors have remained silent, EA Sports has spoken out expressing its concern over the rape allegations facing the five-time world player of the year. By Rob Harris and Pan Pylas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

— Also:

— SOC--RONALDO-NATIONAL TEAM — Ronaldo left off Portugal's squad for upcoming matches. By Barry Hatton. SENT: 310 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-WEST INDIES

RAJKOT, India — Prithvi Shaw becomes the fourth youngest debutant to score a test cricket century as India wallops the West Indies to be 364-4 on day one of the series. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-GUARDIOLA'S FEARS

Among the more illuminating parts of Manchester City's recently released, fly-on-the-wall documentary was Pep Guardiola discussing his fears about playing Liverpool, and in particular its prolific front three. City lost twice at Anfield last season. They visit again on Sunday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-COMPETITIVE LEAGUE

MADRID — With Real Madrid and Barcelona faltering, the Spanish league is wide open. For the first time in nearly two decades, only 10 points separate the leader and the last-place team after seven matches. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-MOMENTUM

BERLIN — Bayern Munich is sliding into its first crisis under coach Niko Kovac after three games without a win. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-ANCELOTTI

NAPLES, Italy — It's taken Carlo Ancelotti some time to get Napoli playing the way he wants. Their potential shows when they beat Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Chelsea hosts Hungary's Vidi in one of the 24 second-round games in the Europa League, while Arsenal travels to Baku to face Qarabag in what is the longest trip for a competitive match in the London's club history. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-NEW ZEALAND

PRETORIA, South Africa — New Zealand restores regulars such as captain Kieran Read, Aaron Smith, and Owen Franks for the test with South Africa in the last round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday. SENT: 500 words, photos. Will be updated with preview.

Other stories:

— TEN--CHINA OPEN — Osaka into quarterfinals, Zhang upsets Kerber. SENT: 240 words, photos.

— TEN--JAPAN OPEN — Tsitsipas beats De Minaur to reach quarterfinals. SENT: 160 words.

— SOC--SPAIN SQUAD — Spain depleted for UEFA Nations League game against England. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 430 words, photo.

— SOC--FRANCE SQUAD — France calls up Ndombele and recalls Sakho. SENT: 290 words.

— SOC--ENGLAND-SOUTHGATE — Southgate signs new deal as England coach through 2022. SENT: 140 words.

— BBA--ALDS-YANKEES-RED SOX PREVIEW — Red Sox, Yankees ready to rumble again in playoffs. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Ovechkin, champion Capitals rout Bruins 7-0 in season opener. SENT: 690 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PRESEASON RDP — Smashing debut: Giannis, Bucks cruise in new arena's opener. SENT: 910 words, photos.

