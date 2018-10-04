NEW DELHI (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India for a two-day visit during which the two countries are expected to sign a $5 billion deal for Russian S-400 missile systems despite the specter of U.S. sanctions.

India's External Affairs Ministry says Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks on Friday and oversee the signing of a slew of agreements.

India and Russia have a close relationship that dates back to the Cold War, when the U.S. tilted toward Pakistan, India's neighbor and archrival.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to New Delhi last month that discussions were continuing over whether to grant waivers to India from U.S. sanctions on Russia and Iran, India's second-largest oil supplier.