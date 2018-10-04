MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says the United States appears to be running a clandestine biological weapons lab in the country of Georgia, allegedly flouting international rules and posing a direct security threat to Russia.

The exceptional accusations made Thursday came the same day British and Dutch officials accused Russian military intelligence of new cyberattacks.

The Defense Ministry alleged in a statement that the lab in Georgia is part of a network of U.S. labs near the borders of Russia and China.

The statement was based largely on materials from former Georgian State Security Minister Igor Giorgadze. He says the Georgian lab is run out of the U.S.-funded Lugar Center for Public Health Research.

U.S. and Georgian officials rejected Giorgadze's claims last month. The U.S. Embassy in Georgia did not immediately comment Thursday.