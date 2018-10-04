France calls up Ndombele and recalls Sakho

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele was called up to play for France for the first time and defender Mamadou Sakho was recalled for a friendly against Iceland and a UEFA Nations League match against Germany.

The 21-year-old Ndombele has impressed for French club Lyon this season and is a direct replacement for Corentin Tolisso, who helped France win the World Cup but is expected to be sidelined up to six months with a serious knee injury.

Sakho has done well at center half in the Premier League for Crystal Palace. He has played 28 times for France, helping Les Bleus qualify for the 2014 World Cup when he scored in the playoff against Ukraine, but his last appearance dates back to March 2016.

Sakho previously played for Liverpool, where he lost his place because of fitness issues and got a provisional ban for a failed doping test that was later dismissed by UEFA.

Deschamps also called up center half Kurt Zouma and left back Lucas Digne, who were left out of France's World Cup squad. They both play for Premier League club Everton.

France faces Iceland in Guingamp on Oct. 11 and hosts Germany at Stade de France five days later.

France:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace), Kurt Zouma (Everton), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Digne (Everton)

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Steven N'Zonzi (Roma), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

