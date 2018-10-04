  1. Home
The Latest: Wounded deputies were investigating sex assault

By  Associated Press
2018/10/04 21:05
South Carolina state troopers gather on Hoffmeyer Road near the Vintage Place neighborhood where several law enforcement officers were shot, one fatal

Authorities direct traffic on Hoffmeyer Road near the Vintage Place neighborhood where several law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally, Wednes

A police officer directs traffic on Hoffmeyer Road near the Vintage Place neighborhood where three deputies and two city officers were shot Wednesday,

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone, from left, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler and Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby speak to the media f

A sheriff's deputy exits the crime scene on Ashton Drive in the Vintage Place neighborhood where several members of law enforcement were shot, one fat

A forensics team member exits the crime scene on Ashton Drive in the Vintage Place neighborhood where several members of law enforcement were shot, on

A member of the sheriff's department exits the crime scene on Ashton Drive in the Vintage Place neighborhood where several members of law enforcement

Blood-soaked evidence lies on Saxon Drive in the Vintage Place neighborhood where several members of law enforcement were shot, one fatally, Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of seven South Carolina law enforcement officers (all times local):

9 a.m.

Authorities have named the suspect they believe shot seven police officers in South Carolina as they tried to serve a search warrant.

WIS-TV reports that Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby identified the suspect Thursday as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins.

Kirby says Hopkins is hospitalized with a head injury and unable to speak with officers. WPDE-TV reports Hopkins fell at the scene.

Kirby says officers were trying to serve a warrant involving an accusation that a 27-year-old person at the home sexually assaulted a foster child in the home.

One officer was killed and six others injured Wednesday in an upscale Florence neighborhood.

12:05 a.m.

Authorities had to use a bullet-proof vehicle to rescue seven police officers in South Carolina who were shot by a man as they tried to serve a warrant.

Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn said three deputies were shot around 4 p.m. Wednesday from a man inside a home in an upscale Florence neighborhood.

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler says four of his officers were then shot, one fatally, as they rushed to the scene to assist the deputies.

Heidler asked for prayers for the slain officer, calling him the "bravest police officer I have ever known."

Nunn says the man held children hostage during a two-hour standoff, but they weren't harmed.

Authorities didn't name the suspect or say why they were serving the warrant.