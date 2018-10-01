  1. Home
  2. Economy

Asia Pacific Telecom announces sale of Keb_bi robot in Taiwan

The Keb_bi robot is a playmate and educational tool designed for children by Taipei-based NUWA Robotics and manufactured by Foxconn

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/04 20:35
keb_bi robot (Image from NUWA Robotics)

keb_bi robot (Image from NUWA Robotics)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Asia-Pacific Telecom (亞太電信) on Oct. 4 held a press conference to announce the upcoming sales of the Keb_bi robot (凱比同學), which is designed by the Taipei based NUWA Robotics (女媧創造).

The Keb_bi robot, which will be manufactured by Foxconn, is designed to act as a playmate and educational partner for young children. The robots have a computer monitor screen which can play videos, games, and be used for various study related applications.

Asia-Pacific Telecom announced Thursday that presales for the Keb_bi robots would begin on Friday, Oct. 5. The company will be accepting preorders for 300 of the robot units, priced at NT$12,900 each. Monthly payment plans are available.

The first batch of about 1,000 units is expected to be available for regular purchase on Oct. 16, according to reports.

The CEO of NUWA Robotics Guo Liuzong (郭柳宗) was quoted by UDN as saying that the Keb_bi units are the most cost-effective robots in the world designed specifically for the enjoyment and education of children.

The robots are capable of singing, dancing, as well as offering one-on-one English and writing lessons.

Guo says that the robot models have been “localized” for the Taiwan market using Google voice recognition technology. They also feature twice the amount of memory as the model that are being manufactured for the Chinese market, reports UDN.

A video of Keb_bi in action can be viewed below.
Foxconn
robot
robotics
NUWA Robotics
Asia Pacific Telecom

RELATED ARTICLES

Central Taiwan Science Park teams up with US org. to promote robotics education
Central Taiwan Science Park teams up with US org. to promote robotics education
2018/09/06 16:20
Taiwan, Japan to collaborate in smart machinery development
Taiwan, Japan to collaborate in smart machinery development
2018/08/29 17:57
Taiwan flat panel makers positive about near future
Taiwan flat panel makers positive about near future
2018/08/29 16:37
Foxconn to join US companies to create US$100 million fund
Foxconn to join US companies to create US$100 million fund
2018/08/29 12:12
Foxconn joins Wisconsin companies to create investment fund
Foxconn joins Wisconsin companies to create investment fund
2018/08/29 05:05