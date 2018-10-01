TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Asia-Pacific Telecom (亞太電信) on Oct. 4 held a press conference to announce the upcoming sales of the Keb_bi robot (凱比同學), which is designed by the Taipei based NUWA Robotics (女媧創造).



The Keb_bi robot, which will be manufactured by Foxconn, is designed to act as a playmate and educational partner for young children. The robots have a computer monitor screen which can play videos, games, and be used for various study related applications.

Asia-Pacific Telecom announced Thursday that presales for the Keb_bi robots would begin on Friday, Oct. 5. The company will be accepting preorders for 300 of the robot units, priced at NT$12,900 each. Monthly payment plans are available.

The first batch of about 1,000 units is expected to be available for regular purchase on Oct. 16, according to reports.



The CEO of NUWA Robotics Guo Liuzong (郭柳宗) was quoted by UDN as saying that the Keb_bi units are the most cost-effective robots in the world designed specifically for the enjoyment and education of children.



The robots are capable of singing, dancing, as well as offering one-on-one English and writing lessons.



Guo says that the robot models have been “localized” for the Taiwan market using Google voice recognition technology. They also feature twice the amount of memory as the model that are being manufactured for the Chinese market, reports UDN.



A video of Keb_bi in action can be viewed below.

