TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a 10-year prison sentence for the man thought responsible for the death of a young woman after a drug party at Taipei City’s W Hotel in December 2016.

The court ruled that the cause of death of the 21-year-old model, surnamed Kuo (郭), had not been sufficiently investigated, the Apple Daily reported.

As a result, the chief suspect, Andy Chu (朱家龍), and two other men, surnamed Tsai (蔡) and Hung (洪), would see their part of the case retried by the Taiwan High Court. However, two accused drug dealers, named Chiang (江) and Chang (張), would have to serve their High Court sentences of nine years and six years and six months respectively.

The Supreme Court ruled that it was impossible to tell whether the drugs Kuo used had come from Chu, and said that allegations of a possible link between the woman’s death and a previous health condition had not been sufficiently investigated.

Chu, the son of a wealthy businessman, has been kept in detention as he has been deemed a flight risk, partly because he also holds a Canadian passport.

When Kuo fell ill, he allegedly tried to cover up the drug party, had the young woman injected with a substance to tone down her drug use, and had the hotel room cleaned up. Two men took her to hospital, but she died later the same day.