Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;85;77;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SW;10;82%;72%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;81;Warm with sunshine;99;79;NE;4;49%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;88;62;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;NNW;9;31%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of sun;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;ESE;6;63%;27%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;65;49;Mostly sunny;69;48;S;8;73%;3%;3

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;55;44;Clouds and sunshine;55;40;ENE;2;79%;39%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Abundant sunshine;92;65;Mostly sunny;90;60;NNW;6;26%;83%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, nice and warm;69;40;Sunny and warm;71;43;SE;8;38%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;77;58;Sun and clouds;75;57;SSE;11;49%;7%;9

Athens, Greece;Nice with some sun;78;63;Partly sunny;73;62;N;10;59%;28%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;65;50;Some sun;66;52;SSW;9;72%;4%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;104;74;Mostly sunny, warm;102;70;NW;5;26%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with t-storms;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;SSW;5;77%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;82;70;A stray t-shower;79;70;E;7;79%;62%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;SE;4;77%;72%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;75;62;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;NNE;10;70%;25%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny, nice and warm;77;54;Partly sunny;75;57;N;4;56%;22%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;66;41;Mostly sunny;71;51;ESE;7;45%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;60;48;Mostly sunny;68;48;SSE;6;61%;2%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;48;A stray shower;64;46;SE;5;76%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;86;62;Clouds and sunshine;86;62;W;6;62%;47%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;62;41;Plenty of sunshine;65;46;SE;11;62%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;66;47;Sunny and nice;70;54;S;5;64%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;68;41;Mostly sunny;69;45;E;7;50%;3%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;63;39;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;ESE;5;55%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;67;50;Partly sunny;64;52;ENE;7;66%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;66;A little a.m. rain;84;65;WNW;4;49%;69%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;71;67;Humid with rain;74;71;NE;13;89%;93%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;73;Partly sunny;94;74;N;10;41%;30%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;79;55;More sun than clouds;79;58;SE;9;60%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;68;A shower or t-storm;82;69;E;4;64%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Couple of t-storms;83;79;Couple of t-storms;88;78;E;10;77%;86%;5

Chicago, United States;Cooler with clearing;60;53;A shower or t-storm;66;64;SSE;9;72%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;86;76;Morning showers;86;77;S;8;80%;94%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;58;51;Spotty showers;61;49;WSW;10;79%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;87;79;More clouds than sun;87;80;SSW;8;79%;2%;7

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;91;74;Partly sunny;88;75;SSE;9;73%;44%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;87;71;A shower in the a.m.;87;71;SSE;9;73%;59%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;93;74;Hazy sunshine;94;73;NNW;4;60%;1%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler with a shower;69;49;Showers around;70;39;NE;8;46%;84%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning shower;90;77;Hazy sun and warm;94;76;ENE;5;64%;30%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;97;72;Nice with some sun;93;74;SE;9;54%;0%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;62;45;Spotty showers;51;42;N;9;74%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Variable cloudiness;84;53;Partly sunny;81;52;N;5;27%;6%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;76;69;Mostly sunny, humid;76;69;E;17;79%;44%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and less humid;89;72;Sunny and pleasant;88;70;NE;4;54%;34%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;83;50;Partly sunny, nice;79;50;ESE;8;41%;4%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;10;66%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;43;35;A shower;53;41;WSW;17;88%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;ENE;6;85%;80%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunny, low humidity;85;72;Sunny and nice;86;71;NNE;9;46%;0%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;86;74;A shower in the p.m.;86;73;E;8;62%;62%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;90;71;Sun and some clouds;88;69;ESE;7;55%;5%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;86;66;Nice with some sun;88;65;NW;7;50%;5%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;68;56;Mostly sunny;69;59;ENE;11;56%;26%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;77;Sun and clouds;95;78;E;8;55%;32%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Inc. clouds;98;83;Partly sunny, warm;97;83;N;9;54%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;67;41;Sunlit and nice;75;48;NW;5;33%;2%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as warm;73;48;Sunshine, pleasant;73;46;N;4;38%;30%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;91;76;Hazy sun;96;75;WNW;6;51%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;56;S;5;67%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;81;Warm with some sun;105;81;NE;7;22%;10%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;53;38;Sun and some clouds;58;42;SW;7;58%;17%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;86;76;Heavy thunderstorms;82;76;SSE;10;81%;90%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;89;73;Mostly cloudy;91;73;W;6;63%;66%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;Hot with hazy sun;97;78;SE;5;55%;5%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;NNE;4;77%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;34;A t-storm in spots;55;33;E;10;60%;65%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SW;8;81%;79%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;67;61;Low clouds, then sun;68;62;S;8;77%;32%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;86;58;Mostly sunny;83;58;N;5;43%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;66;52;Clouds and sun, nice;69;51;SSW;6;67%;28%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;75;61;Clouds and sun, nice;77;61;S;5;64%;4%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;71;Turning sunny, nice;84;74;SW;7;74%;43%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;85;55;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;N;4;48%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;85;81;A morning t-storm;85;80;WSW;18;82%;86%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;A t-storm around;95;77;WSW;5;57%;76%;11

Manila, Philippines;Variable cloudiness;90;75;Partly sunny;89;74;N;7;63%;8%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;61;47;Mostly sunny;68;45;SSE;10;55%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;N;5;49%;80%;9

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;87;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;E;11;69%;56%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;48;33;Spotty showers;55;45;WSW;8;81%;70%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;84;77;Partly sunny;84;77;S;11;71%;39%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;62;49;Partly sunny, cool;59;44;ENE;8;59%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;69;37;Cooler;51;40;N;3;52%;1%;4

Moscow, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;49;34;Partly sunny;46;40;SW;11;50%;55%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;97;82;Hazy sun and hot;96;82;N;5;62%;35%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;79;54;Nice with some sun;82;56;NE;9;51%;36%;14

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;80;59;Not as warm;67;57;E;8;58%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;88;66;Clouds and sunshine;89;65;WNW;8;40%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;40;Partly sunny;59;38;SSE;10;57%;2%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;74;67;Partly sunny, warmer;82;73;ENE;10;66%;40%;4

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;50;44;Partly sunny;55;40;SW;7;57%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;33;Cooler;51;38;ENE;6;58%;4%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and clouds;85;79;Partly sunny;85;78;ESE;12;77%;36%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;87;76;Partial sunshine;86;75;SSW;13;73%;27%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;93;76;Sun and some clouds;93;75;ENE;7;65%;9%;10

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;70;47;Sunny and warm;75;54;S;6;56%;1%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;74;59;Showers around;70;56;S;11;70%;62%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;SSE;5;77%;79%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;85;72;Partly sunny;87;68;SE;13;67%;9%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;89;74;Showers and t-storms;87;73;E;4;70%;86%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;61;39;Sunny and pleasant;67;39;SE;5;58%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;79;52;Clouds and sun;71;59;NNE;6;65%;7%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;55;Heavy p.m. showers;67;55;WSW;9;64%;93%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;86;60;Sunshine;87;68;ESE;6;42%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;Sunny intervals;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;ESE;8;67%;67%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast and windy;45;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;28;ENE;14;58%;1%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cool;51;39;Spotty showers;60;52;SW;10;82%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;80;71;Showers around;73;66;NNE;9;66%;72%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;101;72;Mostly sunny, warm;101;74;ESE;6;12%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a t-storm;81;58;Showers and t-storms;78;61;ENE;6;61%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;44;32;Rain and drizzle;50;45;W;12;69%;81%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;67;53;Partly sunny;67;58;WNW;7;68%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;69;62;Thunderstorms;71;60;S;5;85%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;85;78;Heavy showers;85;75;SSW;6;81%;91%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;65;Showers and t-storms;74;65;SSE;4;100%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;79;50;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;NE;9;20%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;82;48;Mostly sunny;78;48;SW;5;43%;8%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;82;73;Showers and t-storms;82;73;NNE;4;85%;90%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;88;47;Sunshine and warm;86;49;NNE;5;35%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;61;48;Occasional rain;55;48;NNE;5;79%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;Rain, becoming heavy;67;64;NE;5;79%;97%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;79;68;Rain and drizzle;73;68;NW;20;81%;85%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;91;80;A shower in places;91;81;NE;7;69%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Brilliant sunshine;67;40;Periods of sun;69;42;SE;7;51%;9%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;77;Spotty showers;86;75;ESE;9;77%;87%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;49;44;Milder with some sun;58;43;WSW;11;71%;25%;2

Sydney, Australia;Rain, not as warm;66;58;Breezy with rain;62;59;SSE;22;80%;88%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;78;71;Rain and drizzle;83;71;ESE;7;66%;68%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;46;40;Spotty showers;55;46;WSW;17;84%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;84;59;Increasing clouds;84;60;SE;5;27%;2%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;Cooler with some sun;66;45;NW;24;46%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;86;66;Mostly sunny, nice;86;64;NW;6;20%;41%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;86;70;Clouding up;85;69;NNE;6;57%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;88;59;Showers and t-storms;86;62;ENE;4;45%;70%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;67;66;A shower in the a.m.;70;68;N;7;84%;82%;1

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;67;43;Cooler;54;50;E;15;69%;60%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;82;67;Sunny and delightful;83;70;ENE;6;40%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and some clouds;76;62;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;S;8;65%;30%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;50;24;Snow;35;23;WNW;13;58%;64%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;57;43;A shower in the a.m.;54;42;NW;4;60%;57%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;63;43;Plenty of sun;67;47;SSE;11;53%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and nice;91;70;Sunshine;89;71;NNW;5;58%;30%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;51;35;Spotty showers;56;45;SW;9;86%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;59;43;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;42;S;7;66%;5%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;58;51;Clouds and sunshine;60;49;SSE;11;74%;63%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;95;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;W;5;70%;63%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;78;50;Not as warm;75;38;E;5;33%;2%;5

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather