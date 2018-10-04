India vs West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard

RAJKOT, India (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday at stumps on first day of first test between India and the West Indies:

India 1st Innings

Prithvi Shaw c and b Bishoo 134

Lokesh Rahul lbw b Gabriel 0

Cheteshwar Pujara c Dowrich b Sherman Lewis 86

Virat Kohli not out 72

Ajinkya Rahane c Dowrich b Roston Chase 41

Rishabh Pant not out 17

Extras: (9b, 1lb, 4nb) 14

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 364

Overs: 89.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-209, 3-232, 4-337.

Still to bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav.

Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 18-1-66-1 (2nb), Keemo Paul 10-1-41-0 (2nb), Sherman Lewis 12-0-56-1, Devendra Bishoo 30-1-113-1, Roston Chase 16-0-67-1, Kraigg Brathwaite 3-0-11-0.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel.

Toss: India

Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong, England.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.