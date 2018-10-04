Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;16;82%;72%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Warm with sunshine;37;26;NE;7;49%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;NNW;14;31%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of sun;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;ESE;9;63%;27%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;S;13;73%;3%;3

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;13;7;Clouds and sunshine;13;4;ENE;3;79%;39%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Abundant sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny;32;16;NNW;10;26%;83%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, nice and warm;21;5;Sunny and warm;22;6;SE;12;38%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;25;14;Sun and clouds;24;14;SSE;18;49%;7%;9

Athens, Greece;Nice with some sun;25;17;Partly sunny;23;17;N;17;59%;28%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;Some sun;19;11;SSW;14;72%;4%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;40;23;Mostly sunny, warm;39;21;NW;9;26%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with t-storms;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;SSW;8;77%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;28;21;A stray t-shower;26;21;E;12;79%;62%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;7;77%;72%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;NNE;15;70%;25%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny, nice and warm;25;12;Partly sunny;24;14;N;7;56%;22%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;19;5;Mostly sunny;22;11;ESE;12;45%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Mostly sunny;20;9;SSE;10;61%;2%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;9;A stray shower;18;8;SE;8;76%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;17;Clouds and sunshine;30;17;W;10;62%;47%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;SE;17;62%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;19;8;Sunny and nice;21;12;S;7;64%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;20;5;Mostly sunny;20;7;E;11;50%;3%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;17;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;ESE;8;55%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;19;10;Partly sunny;18;11;ENE;11;66%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;19;A little a.m. rain;29;18;WNW;7;49%;69%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;22;20;Humid with rain;23;22;NE;22;89%;93%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny;35;23;N;16;41%;30%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;13;More sun than clouds;26;15;SE;14;60%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;21;E;6;64%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Couple of t-storms;29;26;Couple of t-storms;31;26;E;16;77%;86%;5

Chicago, United States;Cooler with clearing;16;12;A shower or t-storm;19;18;SSE;14;72%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;30;25;Morning showers;30;25;S;13;80%;94%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;14;11;Spotty showers;16;10;WSW;16;79%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;More clouds than sun;31;27;SSW;12;79%;2%;7

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partly sunny;31;24;SSE;15;73%;44%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;21;A shower in the a.m.;31;22;SSE;15;73%;59%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sunshine;34;23;NNW;7;60%;1%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler with a shower;21;9;Showers around;21;4;NE;13;46%;84%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning shower;32;25;Hazy sun and warm;35;24;ENE;7;64%;30%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;22;Nice with some sun;34;23;SE;14;54%;0%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;17;7;Spotty showers;11;6;N;14;74%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Variable cloudiness;29;12;Partly sunny;27;11;N;9;27%;6%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;24;21;Mostly sunny, humid;24;20;E;27;79%;44%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and less humid;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;NE;7;54%;34%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;29;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;ESE;12;41%;4%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;17;66%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;6;2;A shower;12;5;WSW;28;88%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;9;85%;80%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunny, low humidity;30;22;Sunny and nice;30;21;NNE;15;46%;0%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;E;12;62%;62%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;32;21;Sun and some clouds;31;20;ESE;12;55%;5%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;30;19;Nice with some sun;31;18;NW;11;50%;5%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;20;13;Mostly sunny;20;15;ENE;18;56%;26%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;25;Sun and clouds;35;25;E;13;55%;32%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Inc. clouds;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;N;14;54%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;5;Sunlit and nice;24;9;NW;8;33%;2%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as warm;23;9;Sunshine, pleasant;23;8;N;7;38%;30%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;Hazy sun;35;24;WNW;9;51%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;25;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;14;S;9;67%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;27;Warm with some sun;40;27;NE;12;22%;10%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;12;3;Sun and some clouds;15;6;SW;11;58%;17%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;30;25;Heavy thunderstorms;28;25;SSE;16;81%;90%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;W;9;63%;66%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;Hot with hazy sun;36;25;SE;7;55%;5%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNE;6;77%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;1;A t-storm in spots;13;1;E;16;60%;65%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;13;81%;79%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;20;16;Low clouds, then sun;20;17;S;12;77%;32%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny;29;15;N;8;43%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;19;11;Clouds and sun, nice;21;11;SSW;9;67%;28%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;24;16;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;S;8;64%;4%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;22;Turning sunny, nice;29;23;SW;11;74%;43%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;N;6;48%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;29;27;A morning t-storm;30;27;WSW;29;82%;86%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;A t-storm around;35;25;WSW;9;57%;76%;11

Manila, Philippines;Variable cloudiness;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;N;12;63%;8%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Mostly sunny;20;7;SSE;16;55%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;N;8;49%;80%;9

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;18;69%;56%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;9;1;Spotty showers;13;7;WSW;14;81%;70%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;S;18;71%;39%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;Partly sunny, cool;15;7;ENE;12;59%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;21;3;Cooler;11;5;N;5;52%;1%;4

Moscow, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;9;1;Partly sunny;8;5;SW;18;50%;55%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;36;28;Hazy sun and hot;36;28;N;8;62%;35%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;26;12;Nice with some sun;28;14;NE;14;51%;36%;14

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;27;15;Not as warm;19;14;E;12;58%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Clouds and sunshine;32;18;WNW;12;40%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;5;Partly sunny;15;3;SSE;15;57%;2%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Partly sunny, warmer;28;23;ENE;16;66%;40%;4

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;10;7;Partly sunny;13;5;SW;12;57%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;0;Cooler;11;3;ENE;10;58%;4%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and clouds;30;26;Partly sunny;29;26;ESE;20;77%;36%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;Partial sunshine;30;24;SSW;20;73%;27%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;34;24;Sun and some clouds;34;24;ENE;12;65%;9%;10

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;21;9;Sunny and warm;24;12;S;9;56%;1%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;23;15;Showers around;21;13;S;17;70%;62%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSE;7;77%;79%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;29;22;Partly sunny;30;20;SE;21;67%;9%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;32;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;E;6;70%;86%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;16;4;Sunny and pleasant;19;4;SE;8;58%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;26;11;Clouds and sun;22;15;NNE;10;65%;7%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;13;Heavy p.m. showers;19;13;WSW;15;64%;93%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;30;15;Sunshine;31;20;ESE;9;42%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;Sunny intervals;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;ESE;13;67%;67%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast and windy;7;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-2;ENE;23;58%;1%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cool;10;4;Spotty showers;15;11;SW;17;82%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;22;Showers around;23;19;NNE;15;66%;72%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;38;22;Mostly sunny, warm;38;23;ESE;10;12%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a t-storm;27;14;Showers and t-storms;25;16;ENE;10;61%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Rain and drizzle;10;7;W;19;69%;81%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;19;12;Partly sunny;20;14;WNW;12;68%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;21;17;Thunderstorms;22;16;S;8;85%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;29;25;Heavy showers;29;24;SSW;10;81%;91%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;SSE;7;100%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;NE;15;20%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;28;9;Mostly sunny;25;9;SW;8;43%;8%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;28;23;Showers and t-storms;28;23;NNE;6;85%;90%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;31;8;Sunshine and warm;30;10;NNE;7;35%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;16;9;Occasional rain;13;9;NNE;9;79%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Rain, becoming heavy;19;18;NE;9;79%;97%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;26;20;Rain and drizzle;23;20;NW;31;81%;85%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;33;27;A shower in places;33;27;NE;11;69%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Brilliant sunshine;20;4;Periods of sun;21;6;SE;11;51%;9%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;25;Spotty showers;30;24;ESE;15;77%;87%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;10;6;Milder with some sun;15;6;WSW;18;71%;25%;2

Sydney, Australia;Rain, not as warm;19;15;Breezy with rain;17;15;SSE;36;80%;88%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;26;22;Rain and drizzle;28;22;ESE;11;66%;68%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;8;4;Spotty showers;13;8;WSW;27;84%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Increasing clouds;29;15;SE;8;27%;2%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Cooler with some sun;19;7;NW;38;46%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;NW;10;20%;41%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;30;21;Clouding up;29;21;NNE;10;57%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;31;15;Showers and t-storms;30;16;ENE;7;45%;70%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;20;19;A shower in the a.m.;21;20;N;12;84%;82%;1

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;20;6;Cooler;12;10;E;24;69%;60%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;28;19;Sunny and delightful;29;21;ENE;10;40%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and some clouds;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;S;12;65%;30%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;10;-5;Snow;2;-5;WNW;21;58%;64%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;14;6;A shower in the a.m.;12;6;NW;7;60%;57%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;17;6;Plenty of sun;20;8;SSE;18;53%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and nice;33;21;Sunshine;31;21;NNW;7;58%;30%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;11;2;Spotty showers;13;7;SW;15;86%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;15;6;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;6;S;12;66%;5%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Clouds and sunshine;15;10;SSE;18;74%;63%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;7;70%;63%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;26;10;Not as warm;24;3;E;9;33%;2%;5

