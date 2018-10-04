COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 51-year-old Russian parliamentary official who is held in Norway suspected of spying for Russia has had his pre-trial detention extended for two more weeks.

Mikhail Bochkarev was arrested last month after attending a conference at Norway's Parliament on strengthening cooperation between Europe's parliamentary administrations. Moscow strongly denied the charges, calling it an example of "spy mania around Russia" and demanded his release.

An Oslo court ruled Thursday that he should continue to be detained based on evidence presented by Norway's intelligence service. No details were released.

Bochkarev has denied any wrongdoing and immediately appealed the ruling.

Norwegian media have reported that the man is a Russian parliamentary IT adviser whose behavior at the two-day conference prompted parliamentary officials to contact PST.