Hilton returns to Taiwan after 15 years

Hotel opens in Banqiao, New Taipei City, with another planned for Taipei City

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/04 19:22
Hilton returns to Taiwan after a 15 years' absence.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After an absence of 15 years, Hilton Hotels and Resorts returned to Taiwan with the opening of a property in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District Thursday.

The building, dubbed the Hilton Taipei Sinban Hotel, stands close to the Banqiao Railway Station, which also houses a Mass Rapid Transit and a Taiwan High Speed Rail station.

The hotel sports the Taipei area’s highest rooftop horizon pool, according to the Liberty Times. The 31-floor building boasts 400 rooms with an average rate per night of NT$7,500 (US$243) and an expected occupancy rate of 70 percent during its first year, General Manager Scott Thomson told the Central News Agency.

While a previous Hilton in Taipei used to be the city’s tallest building in the 1970s, it later had to face serious competition from newer establishments, leading the company to withdraw from the Taiwan market.

The Hung Kuo Group, which before and now cooperates with Hilton, said the Banqiao hotel would not remain the company’s only property in Taiwan.

By the end of the year, the Double Tree by Hilton Taipei Zhongshan would open in the capital, CNA reported.
Hilton
Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Banqiao
New Taipei City

